The Open 2019: Six amazing golf courses around the world

The Open, one of the world's biggest golfing competitions, is taking place this week at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

The County Antrim club, where golf star Rory McIlroy played when he was young, is staging the competition for the second time.

Many of those competing have been blown away by the course, which is generally regarded as one of the top 20 in the world.

But not everyone has the same criteria in mind when choosing a top place to play.

Check out some of these other golf courses with a bit of a difference!

1. Hot competition

If you don't find golf to be the most exhilarating sport around, then maybe teeing off next to an active volcano might help liven up the experience for you.

This 18-hole course is one of the world's most unusual, found in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. It's situated on the rim of the active Kilauea volcanic crater - 4,000 feet above sea level.

The only issue with playing next to an active volcano is that it might become more active - which is exactly what happened back in May 2018.

Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island created huge ash clouds 30,000 feet into the air.

But that didn't stop some keen golfers, who carried on playing until the course was forced to close.

2. Shiver me clubs

As its name suggests, the World Ice Golf Championships have to be staged somewhere cold.

This picture shows the 2004 competition, held on the remote island of Svalbard in the northernmost territory of Norway.

Here, the golfers can try their luck at 36 holes, along with some beautiful scenery that includes fjords, massive valleys, snow-topped peaks and stunning glaciers.

But the stunning surroundings can only go some way to compensating for the harsh conditions, which are some of the most extreme in the world.

Temperatures can fall to a bone chilling -30C, so ice-golfers have traded their tartan shorts and polo shirts for ski-goggles, balaclavas and snow mittens. There's even special stewards on the look-out for polar bears!

3. Snappy spectators

You might be used to seeing the likes of a squirrel when you're out on the driving range, but probably not an alligator!

More than 20 live in the ponds and waterways at TPC in Louisiana in the US, so golfers have to keep their eyes out. In April last year, US golfer Tony Finau was competing in the Zurich Classic ATP tour when this alligator sneaked up behind him.

The appearance of alligators on the green is far from unexpected. One gator named Tripod is the most famous attraction at the event - and there's even a statue of an alligator eating a golf ball at the club.

The only problem is trying to steer them away when they interfere in play. Officials have attempted to chase the alligators off with an umbrella and a rake, but one alligator just ate the rake instead!

4. Get your just deserts

The ground keepers must have a fairly easy job taking care of this green - if you can even call it that!

But the lack of greenery hasn't stopped Coober Pedy Golf Course in Australia from drawing crowds. It's even been named one of the world's top 10 most unique golf courses.

It's about 850km north of Adelaide, with 18 holes to work your way through in the desert terrain. It is said that the oiled-down sand greens make for some very smooth putting.

There's also an extra bonus if you're a member of St Andrews Golf Club in Scotland. You can play here for free, with the two clubs having a special agreement.

5. Can you reach these lofty heights?

La Paz Golf Club in Bolivia is one of the highest golf courses in the world.

Set in the middle of an eroded landscape, it has courses ranging from 3,277m to 3,342m above sea level and is over 100 years old.

Founded in 1912, the club sits in the upscale district of southern La Paz, with views of the mountains.

Experts have even said that playing at a high altitude will improve your game, with the reduced air resistance promising some epic drives.

Which of these would be your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!