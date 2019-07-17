play
Harry Styles playing Prince Eric in the Little Mermaid: They're only rumours!

prince-eric-and-harry-styles.Disney / Getty Images

Rumours are flying around that Harry Styles is in talks to play the dashing Prince Eric in Disney's Little Mermaid remake.

According to Hollywood Reporter, "Harry Styles is the latest actor to go under the sea" and is in "early negotiations" to take on the role.

But at the moment, it's only gossip! Nothing has been confirmed so Harry Styles fans shouldn't be getting excited yet.

If it proved to be true, Harry would star alongside Halle Bailey, who was announced as taking on the lead role of Ariel earlier this month.

Production on the film is expected to begin in early 2020 and Disney says there will be more casting announcements in the coming weeks.

We will have to wait to see who will play characters like Ursula and Sebastian, although the Guardian is reporting that actress Melissa McCarthy may be taking on the role of the sea witch. Again, this has not been confirmed!

Who do you think should play the handsome Prince Eric? Let us know in the comments section below!

