Should balloon releases be banned?

Last updated at 07:15
For some people releasing colourful balloons into the sky is a way of promoting a cause or a campaign or even remembering a loved one, but what happens when they land?

Environmental campaigners are calling for a ban on balloon releases because the plastic can end up on beaches, or in the countryside and cause damage to wildlife.

The Marine Conservation Society said that 53% more balloon related litter was found on beaches in the UK in 2016 than in 2015.

Campaigners say the balloons are colourful the plastic can be mistaken for food and the string can get entangled trapping small animals.

So far over 70 UK councils have banned balloon releases.

The government has already announced a ban of single-use plastic straws, drink stirrers and cotton buds so should balloon releases be next?

What do you think, let us know in the comments below.

