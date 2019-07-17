Newsround team do the #AgeChallenge

Newsround/ Is this what Ricky and Leah will look in 40 years?!

If you have ever wondered what the Newsround presenters will look like in 40 years time, you're in luck!

Ricky, Leah, Jenny, De'Graft, Hayley and Martin have taken part in the Age Challenge that is sweeping the nation!

We think they all look like friendly grandparents! What do you think?

Newsround Jenny and De'Graft look very wise don't they!

Newsround Hayley and Martin in a few years time?!

Some of our favourite pop stars have also joined in the fun, including The Jonas Brothers:

Getty Images

Chef Gordon Ramsey is looking a little more wrinkly than normal...

Twitter/GordonRamsay

Radio One's Mollie King has got involved too!

Instagram/MollieKing

Tom Fletcher, who wrote The Christmasaurus and The Creakers, turned 34 on Wednesday but he appeared to age decades overnight!