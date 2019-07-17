What is the Premier League Asia Trophy?

Getty Images

The Premier League season may not start for another few weeks but there is plenty of football to draw your attention.

Four top-flight teams are about to kick off the Premier League Asia Trophy in China as part of their pre-season tours.

League champions Manchester City will face West Ham with the winners facing either Wolverhampton Wanderers or Newcastle United in Saturday's final in Shanghai.

It's technically a 'friendly' tournament - which means the trophy does not count towards a club's haul for the season - but it gives fans in the Far East a chance to watch their teams compete for a piece of silverware.

These pre-season tournaments also give players a chance to get back to full match fitness, with little pressure to win, after a long summer holiday off.

Elsewhere, the International Champions Cup will feature Premier League sides Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur plus German side Bayern Munich and Spanish giants Real Madrid as well as other teams from Italy, and Mexico.

It will be played in various countries including the United States, Sweden, Singapore and China.

Arsenal will travel to Spain to play super-club Barcelona at the Nou Camp to battle it out for the Joan Gamper Trophy.