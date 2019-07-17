Moon landing: When will we go back?

NASA Neil Armstrong was the first person to step foot on the Moon 50 years ago

It's been 50 years since the first Moon landing and Apollo 17's mission in 1972 marked the last.

Since that day 47 years ago, no human has been back, but that could all change in five years time, as Nasa plans a return.

A lot has changed since then and the new technology means Nasa has big plans for the next trip.

It doesn't just want to put a person on the Moon. Eventually, it wants to build a base there to help people to explore even further into space.

Read on to find out more about what it plans to do.

Why does Nasa want to go back to the Moon?

NASA An artist's impression of how the Gateway spaceship will look

Nasa says it wants to push the boundaries of human exploration forward to the Moon and then to Mars.

That means they want to have a permanent human base on the Moon within the next ten years to uncover new scientific discoveries.

It says returning to the Moon provides an opportunity for an eventual mission to Mars.

The mission to the Moon makes it possible to test equipment for building bases away from Earth, which could be very important for Mars exploration.

NASA Nasa is hoping that returning to the Moon can move forward plans for putting humans on Mars

How will Nasa do this?

First, the agency wants to build a small spaceship that will orbit the Moon called the Gateway.

The spaceship will be a temporary home for astronauts who can live on board for up to three months at a time, conduct science experiments and take trips to the surface of the Moon.

Nasa says that one of the advantages of the Gateway spaceship is that it can move to different orbits around the Moon and conduct experiments in different locations.

The Gateway would be used as a science platform to look back at the Earth, observe the Sun and look at the universe, without anything getting in the way.

Why is it going to take another five years?

Building a spaceship to orbit around the Moon is no easy task.

NASA The south pole of the Moon is where Nasa is planning on landing

The distance between the Earth and the Moon is vast - 30 Earth-sized planets could fit in between them!

Transporting the equipment needed and launching the Gateway spaceship needs very powerful rockets, which haven't been developed until recently.

NASA Nasa says that the Space Launch System is going to be the most powerful rocket the agency has ever built

The mission was originally supposed to launch in 2028 but in 2017, US President Donald Trump challenged Nasa to land on the Moon by 2024.

Nasa is developing the Space Launch System (SLS) - a rocket, which they claim is the most powerful rocket the agency has ever built.

It is hoped the first piece of the spaceship will lift off in 2022.