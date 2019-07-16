Food banks: What are they and who are they for?

Getty Images

There has been a big increase in the number of people getting help from food banks according to new figures.

In 2018-19, the number of people using food banks went up by 19%.

Over a third of all emergency food parcels distributed throughout the year by food banks in the Trussell Trust's UK-wide network go to children.

Some families struggle to afford food when children are not getting free meals in school. The charity says this summer could sadly be the busiest ever.

What are food banks?

Food banks are a bit like supermarkets but everything is free. They are for people who can't always afford things.

They give people who are in need basic items to help them out in times of crisis.

Most of the stuff there is given to the charities by members of the public.

Organisers ask for donations like tinned food, pasta and jam as well as nappies, shower gel and deodorant.

For those families, food banks are really helpful to make sure children and adults eat properly.

Some of the things you can donate to a food bank Cereal

Biscuits

Tinned goods like beans or soup

Lentils or dried pulses

Nappies or baby wipes

Rice or pasta

Toothbrushes and tooth paste

Washing up liquid, detergent

Deodorant

It's not just tinned food that people need. Things like toothpaste and nappies are needed too.

If you are thinking of donating check with your local food bank first to see what they need.