Two cheeky penguins have to be removed from sushi bar - twice!

Two cheeky little penguins had to be removed for a second time from a sushi shop in Wellington, New Zealand.

They had already been returned to the harbour earlier that day but had snuck back in - possibly to try and grab a delicious fishy snack!

The Wellington Department of Conservation (DOC) was called in and removed the pint-sized birds after the owner of the sushi shop penned them in.

The penguins had risked their lives crossing a busy road in order to make it back to the sushi bar.

Luckily, they were unhurt and have been returned back to a nesting box near the harbour - although the DOC have said they may be back again!