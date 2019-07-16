Theresa May is living her best life in her final weeks as PM

Inpho

Have you got that "last-week-of-term" feeling yet?

The Prime Minister certainly seems to!

Many schools across England are winding up for the summer holidays this week, which happens to coincide with Theresa May's final week in charge at Number 10.

She is stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party, and therefore resigning as Prime Minister at the end of the week, so she seems to be taking the opportunity to have a great time!

Here are some pictures of Mrs May living her best life in the last couple of weeks as PM.

Getty Images Prime Minister Theresa May shared a joke and a glass of champagne with the England cricket team - looks like Jos Buttler found something absolutely hilarious!

Getty Images A keen cricket fan, Mrs May was caught looking mischievous after being gifted a cricket bat from the team...

Getty Images Earlier in the week, Mrs May put on her dancing shoes and bopped along to the sound of an ABBA tribute band at Henley Festival

Getty Images Mrs May seemed to be relaxed and really enjoying herself at Wimbledon.

Getty Images The Prime Minister and her husband Philip were lucky enough to be invited to the Royal Box at Wimbledon to watch the Ladies singles finals on Saturday - strawberries and cream all round!