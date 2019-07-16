Netball World Cup 2019: What happened on Monday?

Getty Images

Missed anything from the Netball World Cup yesterday? Not to worry - here's your round up of Monday's big matches for the UK teams.

The England Roses maintained their 100% record of victories with their 56-48 win over Jamaica.

It was an impressive win, because the Jamaican team, who are nicknamed The Sunshine Girls, are ranked number two in the world - one place higher than England.

The Roses, who won Commonwealth gold last year, will now guarantee their place in the semi-final, if they beat Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday.

The Scotland Thistles were beaten 66-38 by a tough South African side, meaning they may not progress to the next stage.

They have a day to rest on Wednesday but play Trinidad & Tobago on Thursday.

Northern Ireland also lost their crucial match 47-43 against an unbeaten Malawi and now face a tough opponent in New Zealand on Tuesday.