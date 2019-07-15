The tightest sporting finishes in history

Getty Images Djokovic and Federer shake hands after their match

Two of the most amazing sporting finals took place over the weekend, with historic finishes to the Wimbledon men's single final and the Cricket World Cup final.

But it's not the first time that super-close finishes have left sporting fans on the edge of their seats.

We've picked out some of the tightest sporting finishes throughout history.

Wimbledon 2019

Getty Images Djokovic just beat rival Federer to win the title at Wimbledon

This year saw Novak Djokovic beat eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer to claim victory at this year's Championships.

The match lasted an almighty four hours and 57 minutes, making it the longest singles final in the tournament's history.

Both Djokovic and Federer were in the running to win the title after the first four sets, having won two each.

Federer even had a chance to win it in the fifth set, but it wasn't to be his day.

Djokovic eventually took the fifth and final set after a thrilling tie-break.

After almost five hours, the trophy race came down to just a couple of points at the end!

Cricket World Cup 2019

Getty Images England were bowled over with their victory!

This year's Cricket World Cup Final saw England take on New Zealand.

Neither team had won the title previously and the game turned out to be a incredibly close one.

Both sides scored 241 in their 50 overs.

After the super over, which is cricket's equivalent of a penalty shootout, the teams remained neck and neck both scoring 15.

England were ultimately crowned champions as the team scored more boundaries - huge hits that go all the way out of the pitch - over the whole match.

Men's 100-metre butterfly final, Beijing Olympics 2008

Getty Images Milorad Čavić is champion swimmer Michael Phelps' butterfly rival!

Michael Phelps is known as one of the greatest swimmers of all time, having won 23 Olympic gold medals over his career. Yes, twenty-three.

The swimmer managed to scoop up a total of eight gold medals - yes, eight - at the 2008 games, but he nearly missed out during the 100-metre butterfly final after a painfully close finish against Serbian swimmer Milorad Čavić.

Phelps beat Čavić by 0.01 of a second, touching the wall first to win the title. A gold medal by a hundredth of a second? That is pretty close.

Women's 100m final, Barcelona Olympics 1992

Getty Images Gail Devers competed in the 100m hurdles events as well as 100m dash

1992 saw one of the tightest finishes in Olympic history during the Women's 100m final.

The event saw a total of five athletes finish the race within 0.06 seconds of one one another.

The photo finish concluded that Gail Devers had come out on top, completing the race in 10.82 seconds.

Men's Single Sculls, Rio Olympics 2016

Getty Images Row, row, row your boat to victory!

The 2016 Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro saw New Zealand's Mahe Drysdale beat Croatia's Damir Martin to win the gold medal in the Men's Single Sculls.

The result couldn't have been any closer, with both men finishing in 6 minutes and 41.34 seconds.

A photo-finished was used to determine the overall winner.