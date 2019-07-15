play
Watch Newsround

'I couldn't believe we'd actually won!'

It has to have been one of the most exciting and most tense finals in history!

Both England and New Zealand scored 241 in their 50 overs, making it the first tie in a World Cup final. They then both scored 15 in the super over - cricket's equivalent of a penalty shootout.

In the end, England were crowned world champions because they'd scored more boundary fours and sixes over the whole match.

These young England cricket fans have been telling us what they think about England's amazing victory, and telling us why they love playing cricket.

Watch more videos

Video

'I couldn't believe we'd actually won!'

Video

Lion King stars hit premiere red carpet

Video

Disney boss: Our characters need to reflect the world we live in

Video

Why is the weather so bad in Europe?

Video

Why does Korea have beauty spas for kids?

Video

'I spent 18 hours a day watching YouTube'

Video

Bottle cap challenge: These celebs have been giving it a go!

Video

Meet the 13-year-old theatre trailblazer

Video

Get the gossip from Spider-Man movie stars

Video

'World Cup makes me want to play professionally'

Video

Are too many plastic toys given away in kids meals?

Video

Why is plastic a problem?

Top Stories

Alan Turing on a £50 note

Alan Turing is the new face of the £50 note

comments
Eoin-Morgan.

Fans celebrate following England Cricket World Cup win

comments
Buzz-Aldrin-with-flag-on-the-Moon

The Moon landing definitely happened - here's the proof

comments
Newsround Home