It has to have been one of the most exciting and most tense finals in history!

Both England and New Zealand scored 241 in their 50 overs, making it the first tie in a World Cup final. They then both scored 15 in the super over - cricket's equivalent of a penalty shootout.

In the end, England were crowned world champions because they'd scored more boundary fours and sixes over the whole match.

These young England cricket fans have been telling us what they think about England's amazing victory, and telling us why they love playing cricket.