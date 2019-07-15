Eating insects 'as good for you as orange juice', suggests study

Getty Images Grasshoppers were found to have the highest antioxidant capacity from all the insects tested

Would you be up for chomping on some crickets or devouring a handful of worms for your afternoon snack?

Insects are probably not the first treat you'd willingly reach for, but new research has found that eating bugs could be good for our health.

A study by a university in Italy tested extracts from insects and other invertebrates like scorpions, larvae, buffalo worms and caterpillars.

It found that crickets have 75% the antioxidant power of fresh orange juice when consumed as a powder dissolved in water.

It also revealed that silkworm fat had double the antioxidant power of olive oil.

What are antioxidants?

Antioxidants can be found in foods like fruit, vegetables, nuts and whole grains.

They help protect the cells in our bodies from the damaging effects of molecules called free radicals.

A diet which includes antioxidants can help prevent people developing diseases like cancers and diabetes.

Which insects came out on top?

In the study by researchers at the University of Teramo, dissolvable extracts taken from grasshoppers, silkworms and crickets showed the highest values of antioxidant capacity.

Getty Images The study found that grasshoppers, silkworms and crickets have the highest antioxidant capacity

Africa caterpillars and mealworms were also high up on the list.

Giant water bugs, giant cicada, black scorpions and black tarantulas were found to have the lowest values of antioxidant capacity.

