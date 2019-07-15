Cricket World Cup: England men win incredible final

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch highlights: How England won an incredible Cricket World Cup final

England's men won the men's Cricket World Cup for the first time after one of the most amazing games in history.

The two sides both scored 241 in their 50 overs, making it the first tie in a World Cup final.

They then both scored 15 in the super-over, cricket's equivalent of a penalty shootout.

In the end England were crowned world champions because they'd scored more boundary fours and sixes over the whole match.

'Exactly what cricket needed'

There were wild celebrations as fans celebrated England's triumph.

Former England bowler Graeme Swann said on Twitter that it was the best game he'd ever seen:

"This is exactly what cricket needed," ex-England captain Michael Vaughan said. "This is the moment that, in five, 10 years time, we'll see kids playing cricket in the street [as a result].

England's captain, Eoin Morgan, said he was proud of his players: "This has been a four-year journey, we have developed a lot."