Newsround caught up with Bob Iger on the red carpet at the European premiere of The Lion King.

He's in charge of the Walt Disney Company, which makes films including Avengers: Endgame, Toy Story 4 and Star Wars.

Mr Iger was asked questions by 12-year-old Newsround viewer Amina.

Watch him tell us about the importance of wildlife conservation and how Disney is making sure it's diverse in its choice of characters.