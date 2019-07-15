Beyonce joined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a star-studded night out at the European premiere of The Lion King.

Fans packed in to London's Leicester Square on Sunday to catch a glimpse of the huge names.

Disney's new remake of the famous 1994 animated classic stars Donald Glover as the voice of Simba, and Beyonce voicing his love interest Nala.

So what did some of the cast have to say about the new film? Newsround viewer Amina went to the premiere to find out.