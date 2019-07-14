Cricket World Cup: England and New Zealand fans get excited about the final

England Cricket/New Zealand Cricket

The Cricket World Cup final see a new winner today as England go up against New Zealand. Some young fans from both sides gave us their predictions on who will win.

Neither nation has ever won the men's Cricket World Cup and fans from both sides are hoping their country can bring home the trophy.

Fourth time lucky?

England men's team have reached the World Cup final three times in their history with the last time being over 25 years ago in 1992. Well they take on New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London and will be hoping the home advantage can help them win their first title at the fourth attempt.

In the semi-final, they thrashed Australia by eight wickets in Egbaston, in Birmingham, to seal their place in the final.

Some young fans are looking forward to the final and told us how they are feeling.

Underdogs to win?

New Zealand reached the World Cup final for the first time ever after beating India, the highest ranked nation in the semi-finals.

The 'black caps' have their work cut out though as they have already lost to England in the earlier rounds of the competition.

Some young fans told us how excited they are for the World Cup and even showed us one of their chants.