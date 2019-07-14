Netball World Cup: England beat Scotland in second World Cup match

Getty Images Rachel Dunn scored the majority of England's points against Scotland

England beat Scotland 70-34 to to qualify for the second preliminary stage of the Netball World Cup.

Scotland could not match the quality of the England Roses with England's goal shooter Rachel Dunn scoring 49 goals from 52 shots.

In the 11th minute, England defender Layla Guscoth injured the Achilles muscle in her leg and will no longer play in the World Cup.

England are ranked 3rd in the world and will finish top of the group if they can beat Samoa

The top three teams from each of the groups move into the second preliminary round. After winning 64-32 against Uganda in the opening game, England's second win against Scotland means they are guaranteed to make the second preliminary round.

It's likely that Scotland will join England in the second preliminary round as Samoa, who sit bottom of Group D haven't won a game.

Samoa play England in the final game of the first preliminary rounds on Sunday. England will finish top of the group if they win.

Emma Magee scored 29 of her goal attempts

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland earned a crucial 67-50 win over Sri Lanka in Group A. The win is a huge boost for Northern Ireland as they hope to take one of the top-three spots.

Emma Magee and Noleen Armstrong scored heavily for Northern Ireland with 51 goals between them.

Defending champions Australia won their second match with a 73-37 in group A with a victory over World Cup debutants Zimbabwe. Four time champions New Zealand won 78-25 against Barbados in Group B.