Wimbledon final: Serena Williams loses to Simona Halep

Getty Images

Simona Halep has won her first Wimbledon title, beating Serena Williams in less than an hour on Centre Court.

Williams had hoped to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam, but Halep produced a dominant display winning in straight-sets 6-2 6-2.

It's the 27-year-old Romanian's second Grand Slam title after she won the 2018 French Open.

At 37-years-old Serena Williams became the oldest Grand Slam women's singles finalist, but her defeat was her third loss in a final in the last 12 months.

Halep had said beforehand that she had no pressure on her.

"She played out of her mind, it was a little bit deer in the headlights for me," Serena said.

The Wimbledon men's final is happening on Sunday when Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic go head-to-head.