Wimbledon final: Serena Williams loses to Simona Halep

Last updated at 14:45
Simona HalepGetty Images

Simona Halep has won her first Wimbledon title, beating Serena Williams in less than an hour on Centre Court.

Williams had hoped to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam, but Halep produced a dominant display winning in straight-sets 6-2 6-2.

It's the 27-year-old Romanian's second Grand Slam title after she won the 2018 French Open.

At 37-years-old Serena Williams became the oldest Grand Slam women's singles finalist, but her defeat was her third loss in a final in the last 12 months.

Halep had said beforehand that she had no pressure on her.

"She played out of her mind, it was a little bit deer in the headlights for me," Serena said.

The Wimbledon men's final is happening on Sunday when Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic go head-to-head.

