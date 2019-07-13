play
Wimbledon final 2019: Federer and Djokovic in numbers

Last updated at 14:20
DjokovicGetty Images

Two tennis greats are going head-to-head in the men's final at Wimbledon on Sunday.

But which one will come out on top - Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic?

They've both got some pretty impressive player stats.

Federer will be hoping for his ninth Wimbledon title, while Djokovic will be aiming for his fifth.

Take a look at their rivalry in numbers.

Despite having the all time record for Wimbledon wins, Roger Federer has never beaten Novak Djokovic in a final at Wimbledon. The pair last played at the All England Club four years ago in 2015, when Djokovic beat Federer in the final for the second year in a row.

Now Federer faces his old foe again, after overcoming another rival and friend, Rafa Nadal, in the semi-finals.

Novak Djokovic, who is the number one seed and the defending champion, beat Roberto Bautista Agut in his Wimbledon semi.

Who do you think will win the men's final? Let us know in the comments below.

