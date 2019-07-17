Every day Dylan goes through the bins to make sure his mum puts the right rubbish in the right bin.

"I do a daily check-up just to make sure everything is in the right bin," he told Newsround.

His mum often forgets to remove the plastic window inside the paper envelopes.

"The plastic bit can't be recycled, so I have to remind her to tear them out before throwing the envelope in the paper bin," Dylan said.

The 11-year-old from Greater Manchester also goes around the house with his special label maker. He sticks custom made labels on light switches and plugs to remind his brother and sister to switch them off.