Adults need to do more to protect the environment

Newsround's survey, carried out by ComRes, asked more than 2,000 children aged 8 to 16-years-old if they think adults do enough to protect the environment?

Fifty-three per cent say adults aren't doing enough. That's more than half of the children who took part in our survey.

Older teens feel even more strongly about the issue, with 61% of 14 to 16-year-olds telling us they think their parents should do more.

Ricky caught up with 11-year-old Dylan, who helps his parents to recycle.

