The Lion King soundtrack released on streaming sites

The soundtrack for the new live-action Lion King movie has been released on streaming sites.

The album features vocals from Beyonce, Donald Glover, Seth Rogan and even a brand new song from Sir Elton John.

It comes 25 years after the original movie, which was one of the biggest animated films of all time.

The film has an all-star voice cast with Donald Glover as the voice of Simba and Beyonce voices Nala.

They team up in the film for an emotional rendition of 'Can you feel the love?'.

Comedic actors Seth Rogan and Billy Eichner play Timon and Pumbaa, and sing the iconic 'Hakuna Matata' song together.

Elton John - who sang 'The Circle of Life' in the original film - has returned with a song called 'Never too late'.

Beyonce will be releasing a special new album "The Lion King: The Gift" alongside the new film on 19 July.

The first single 'Spirit' dropped following the film's premiere on 10 July.

Disney's The Lion King remake is out in cinemas on 19 July.

What do you think of the soundtrack? Give us your reviews in comments below.