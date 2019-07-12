play
Cameron Boyce: Disney cancels Descendants 3 premiere after star's death

Last updated at 08:54
Cameron BoyceYoung Hollywood/Getty Images

Disney has cancelled the film premiere for the TV movie Descendants 3.

It's after Cameron Boyce who starred in the films died.

He had been set to walk the red carpet at an event in Los Angeles in America later this month.

Disney has now said that instead of the premiere, a donation will be made to the Thirst Project - a charity which it says the star was "deeply committed" to.

The 20-year-old's family has said he died at home on Saturday after suffering a seizure related to an ongoing medical condition.

His family and friends have paid tribute to him, describing him as one of the world's "brightest lights".

