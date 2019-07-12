Cameron Boyce: Disney cancels Descendants 3 premiere after star's death

Young Hollywood/Getty Images

Disney has cancelled the film premiere for the TV movie Descendants 3.

It's after Cameron Boyce who starred in the films died.

He had been set to walk the red carpet at an event in Los Angeles in America later this month.

Disney has now said that instead of the premiere, a donation will be made to the Thirst Project - a charity which it says the star was "deeply committed" to.

What is the Thirst Project? The charity, which is based in the US, describes itself as a "youth water activism organisation". As part of its work, young people help to build freshwater wells in developing countries so people have safe, clean water.

The 20-year-old's family has said he died at home on Saturday after suffering a seizure related to an ongoing medical condition.

His family and friends have paid tribute to him, describing him as one of the world's "brightest lights".