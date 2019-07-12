Storm Barry: New Orleans prepares for tropical storm

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Tropical cyclone Storm Barry to hit New Orleans

A storm is building near the coast of the United States that looks like it might become a hurricane.

It's been named Storm Barry, and people living in the city of New Orleans in the state of Louisiana, have been told to prepare for very bad weather.

Already the city has seen flooding, with waters reaching very high levels.

People living in low-lying areas have been asked to leave their homes to escape the flooding.

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and city officials are asking people to bring in any things like bins and furniture left in people's gardens to stop the streets becoming clogged during flooding.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said that lots of officers were on hand to help out.

Reuters A waterspout was spotted over Lake Pontchartrain near New Orleans

The storm comes 14 years after another hurricane devastated the city.

It was called Hurricane Katrina - and it was one of the worst natural disasters in the US's history.

How are hurricanes created?

How are hurricanes created?

What is happening in New Orleans?

Flash flooding hit New Orleans on Wednesday.

The city was flooded in just a few hours after very heavy rains.

Getty Images New Orleans is a diverse and vibrant city which holds a bit Mardi Gras festival every year. It is also where the Disney film 'The Princess and the Frog' is set.

People in New Orleans have been told to buy lots of things like canned food and water to help them get through the storm.

Hurricane Katrina flooded 80% of the city in 2005; millions were forced to leave their homes and 2000 people lost their lives.

Rainer Lesniewski New Orleans is located on the coast of Louisiana - where the storm is expected to hit hardest

A state of emergency has been declared in the state of Louisiana - which means emergency services are being told to prepare for the hurricane to hit.

Storm Barry has been described as a Category 1 storm - which means it's very serious but is lowest on the scale of storm severity.

For example, Hurricane Katrina was a Category 3 storm, which means Storm Barry is not expected be as dangerous.

Getty Images Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans in 2005

New Orleans sits on the coast of Louisiana and next to the famous Mississippi River.

The river has already risen very high due to the rain, but it is expected to rise further - more than 5 metres - by the weekend.

Neighbouring states - Texas and Mississippi - are also going to see lots of heavy rain during the storm.