Cuphead: Game is getting its own animated Netflix TV series

Studio MDHR/Netflix

The hit game Cuphead is getting its own series on Netflix.

The show will follow the funny misadventures of Cuphead and his brother Mugman around their home in the Inkwell Isles.

The famously tough game is inspired by the animation style of the 1930s.

Studio MDHR The makers of Cuphead are currently working on a brand new DLC of the game - featuring a new character called Ms. Chalice

Studio MDHR who made the game, created 50,000 hand-drawn animations, using some of the same techniques that were used on the first Disney films.

It sold four million copies around the world and won awards at both the 2017 Game Awards and BAFTA Games Awards.

Netflix animation will produce the series, but Cuphead creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer say they will work as executive producers, to help make sure the style is the way they want it.