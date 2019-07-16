play
Ariana Grande fan speaks out about ticket fraud

Sophie is a massive Ariana Grande fan, she wanted to see her so much that she spent £600 on a ticket from a company on Twitter.

Unfortunately it really was too good to be true, when Sophie checked the company's Twitter account she saw it had been taken down.

"I checked their Twitter account and it said it had been taken down due to suspicious activity."

When Sophie and her mum tried to get in touch with them there was no answer on the phone and the website had been taken down.

Sophie's dreams of meeting Ariana Grande had been shattered.

"To some people it's just a ticket to go and see someone, but I'd waited eight years to meet her, it just broke my heart" she said.

