What does this weird starfish remind you of?

Check out this funky starfish! It looks a bit like a piece of ravioli pasta.
Scientists from the NOAA Ocean Explorer - who research and explore the ocean floor - spotted the pasta-like creature off the South Eastern U.S. coast.
It's the first time ever scientists have recorded the secretive species of sea star feeding in its natural habitat.
In case you were wondering, it's real name is the 'goniasterid sea star' and it's sometimes known as a "cookie" star.
