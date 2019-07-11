What does this weird starfish remind you of?

NOAA Scientists from the NOAA Ocean Explorer spotted this unusual shaped starfish off the South Eastern U.S. coast. They think it looks a bit like the pasta ravioli

Check out this funky starfish! It looks a bit like a piece of ravioli pasta.

Scientists from the NOAA Ocean Explorer - who research and explore the ocean floor - spotted the pasta-like creature off the South Eastern U.S. coast.

It's the first time ever scientists have recorded the secretive species of sea star feeding in its natural habitat.

Getty Images Do you think the starfish looks like this ravioli?

In case you were wondering, it's real name is the 'goniasterid sea star' and it's sometimes known as a "cookie" star.

NOAA The scientists also took pictures of the ravioli starfish feeding

Can you think of any other creatures that look like food? Let us know in the comments below.