play
Watch Newsround

What does this weird starfish remind you of?

Last updated at 17:00
comments
View Comments
ravioli starfish.NOAA
Scientists from the NOAA Ocean Explorer spotted this unusual shaped starfish off the South Eastern U.S. coast. They think it looks a bit like the pasta ravioli

Check out this funky starfish! It looks a bit like a piece of ravioli pasta.

Scientists from the NOAA Ocean Explorer - who research and explore the ocean floor - spotted the pasta-like creature off the South Eastern U.S. coast.

It's the first time ever scientists have recorded the secretive species of sea star feeding in its natural habitat.

ravioli.Getty Images
Do you think the starfish looks like this ravioli?

In case you were wondering, it's real name is the 'goniasterid sea star' and it's sometimes known as a "cookie" star.

ravioli starfish.NOAA
The scientists also took pictures of the ravioli starfish feeding

Can you think of any other creatures that look like food? Let us know in the comments below.

More like this

Red handfish
play
1:19

Scientists discover rare fish with 'hands'

A rat looks directly at the camera with half its body emerging from a ventilation hole - and its belly spilling over the sides around the middle
image

Meet the animals rescued after getting stuck in the strangest places

A magpie wearing a santa hat.

The Merry Christmas magpie, 'bleeping' parrot and 'loliloli' cat

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

girl-in-front-of-plane

Teens built a plane that flew more than 7,000 miles

comments
2
Son-Heung-Min.

'My brother is Asia's most expensive footballer'

comments
1
sith_trooper_in_a_red_suit

What do YOU think of the new red stormtrooper?

comments
8
Newsround Home