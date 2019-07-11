play
Watch Newsround

Warnings over the safety of inflatable unicorns

Last updated at 12:09
comments
View Comments
inflatable-unicorn.Getty Images

A leading lifeboat charity has warned that anyone planning a trip to the seaside should leave their inflatable unicorns at home.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) says the pool rings, which have long necks and colourful manes, can act like sails when used on the sea.

The colourful inflatables were made popular last summer when they were used as a pool accessory by the England football team.

england-inflatable-unicorns.Instagram/England

However, while the footballers used them safely in a swimming pool, others have decided to take the inflatables to the seaside, causing a record number of emergency call-outs by lifeboat crews.

The RNLI was involved in 479 sea rescues involving inflatables last year - nearly double the number from the year before.

More like this

Twins hold hands on the edge of the sea.

Guide: Staying safe at the seaside

Water safety tips logo.
play
1:34

Top tips on staying safe in and around water

stay-safe-in-sun

Do you know how to stay safe in the sun?

Unicorn
image

It's National Unicorn Day so what's the deal?

Unicorn and llama

Are llamas the new unicorns?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Son-Heung-Min.

'My brother is Asia's most expensive footballer'

comments
sith_trooper_in_a_red_suit

What do YOU think of the new red stormtrooper?

comments
4
Slime in space.
image

Slime in space!

Newsround Home