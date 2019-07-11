Warnings over the safety of inflatable unicorns

Getty Images

A leading lifeboat charity has warned that anyone planning a trip to the seaside should leave their inflatable unicorns at home.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) says the pool rings, which have long necks and colourful manes, can act like sails when used on the sea.

The colourful inflatables were made popular last summer when they were used as a pool accessory by the England football team.

However, while the footballers used them safely in a swimming pool, others have decided to take the inflatables to the seaside, causing a record number of emergency call-outs by lifeboat crews.

The RNLI was involved in 479 sea rescues involving inflatables last year - nearly double the number from the year before.