Teens built a plane that flew more than 7,000 miles

Imagine building a plane in just three weeks - impossible?

Not for these South African teenagers, who had never built a plane before.

They used manuals and team work to put together a working plane, which travelled from Cape Town in South Africa all the way across the continent to the capital city of Cairo in Egypt.

The trip took 3 weeks and crossed 7,455 miles in total - that's nine times the length of the UK from Land's End to John O'Groats.

20 students built the plane. It landed in Namibia, Malawi, Ethiopia, Zanzibar, Tanzania and Uganda in its three week trip.

Pilot Megan Werner who is 17 years old said, "I'm so honoured to have made a difference around the continent at the places we've stopped.

Megan helped found the project that saw the teens involved in building the plane.

"The purpose of the initiative is to show Africa that anything is possible if you set your mind to it," she added.