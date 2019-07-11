play
Watch Newsround

VidCon: Liza Koshy, Joey Graceffa and LD Shadowlady join huge YouTube convention

Last updated at 12:50
comments
View Comments
vidconGetty Images
VidCon is a celebration of YouTube and video creators

VidCon 2019 kicks off this week in the US, where attendees can meet some of the world's biggest YouTubers.

The convention is held in Anaheim in California, and is one of the world's biggest events for fans and creators who are passionate about online video.

Tens of thousands of people attend the event each year where they can experience live performances, panels, and fan and creator meet & greets.

youtubersGetty Images
Liza Koshy, Joey Graceffa and Poppy will be at the event

YouTubers like: Liza Koshy, Rhett & Link, Joey Graceffa, Dan and Phil, The Dobre Brothers, Jelly, LD Shadowlady and Smallishbeans, Norbert The Dog, Poppy, and Rosanna Pansino from Nerdy Nummies will all be at the event.

They'll be joining in the panels, giving talks and meeting fans.

What are "deepfakes"?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Fake news: Could you spot a fake speech? (Audio courtesy of Faculty)

One of the big panels will be discussing the issue of 'deepfakes'.

'Deepfakes' are fake videos that look and sound so realistic people may not actually be able to spot that they aren't the real thing.

People can use software to change a person's face or voice and make them say or do things that the real person hasn't done.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Fake news: The computers fighting fake videos (Footage courtesy of Faculty)

This can be very dangerous, for example if a deepfake was used on world leaders, it could mean a lot of people could get very angry or upset thinking they had said or done something bad, when they hadn't.

The panel at VidCon will be looking at how to spot and stop these kinds of videos on the internet.

More like this

jun.
play
3:19

Escaped from North Korea: 'I love telling my story'

Arabella and Jaadin Daho
play
1:37

What's it like being a YouTuber?

joe sugg holding a doll from sean the sheep

Joe Sugg: The YouTube star is voicing a character in A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Son-Heung-Min.

'My brother is Asia's most expensive footballer'

comments
sith_trooper_in_a_red_suit

What do YOU think of the new red stormtrooper?

comments
4
Slime in space.
image

Slime in space!

Newsround Home