Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - meet the Sith trooper from Episode 9

disney

Take a look at these latest images of a new baddy from the next Star Wars film.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the third film of the sequel trilogy and is due in cinemas in the UK at Christmas 2019.

Info about Star Wars Episode 9 - and the new characters that will be in it - has been dripping out over the past few months.

These latest images show the latest version of the First Order stormtroopers, but instead of their traditional white and black uniforms, they're wearing red.

And they look pretty scary!

Disney, who make Star Wars, are calling them Sith troopers, so it sounds like they might work for a Sith Lord, a sort of evil Jedi - like Snoke or Darth Vader himself - who use the dark side of the Force.

However, some fans are complaining that more should have done to update the stormtroopers than just change their colour. The guards have often had totally new looks when films have come out, and some think an opportunity has been missed here.

So far all we've seen are these pictures, but fans attending San Diego Comic-Con next week in the USA, will see an actual Sith trooper suit that will be used in The Rise of Skywalker.

Disney

It'll be part of a special exhibition based around every generation of stormtrooper design, so we'll probably find out more details about the characters at that point - and don't worry, when we know, we'll let YOU know.

Meanwhile let us know what you think of this new look?

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this interactivity click here