Cricket World Cup: England v Australia - what you need to know

England are taking on Australia for a place in the final of the Cricket World Cup.

It's their chance to make history, but will they be able to overcome the reigning champions?

They were on the verge of going out after being beaten by Australia back in the group stages.

But Captain Eoin Morgan remains hopefully, saying he believes his England side could not be better prepared for their World Cup semi-final against the Aussies.

If you haven't been following all the action so far, don't worry! Here's all you need to know ahead of today's game.

Who's the better team?

England began the World Cup as favourites and the number-one ranked team, but in this tournament they've lost to Pakistan, Sri Lanka and, worryingly, Australia.

They've since been putting in a really strong effort, reaching their first semi since 1992 with wins against India and New Zealand.

Historically, Australia also have a much stronger record.

Not only do they currently hold the trophy, but they've also won it four out of the last five times.

But they're certainly not unbeatable!

Although Australia were top of the group for most of the round-robin phase, they lost to South Africa on Saturday.

Will the ground make a difference?

Had Australia won the game against South Africa they would have been playing in the first semi-final at Old Trafford in Manchester.

But they now must play at Edgbaston ground in Warwickshire where England have won 10 consecutive matches across all formats and where Australia have not won a one-day international since their famous 1999 World Cup semi-final against South Africa - and even that was tied.

This might give England a confidence boost, which combined with home support, could help them push ahead.

How many people will be watching?

Edgbaston can hold around 25,000 people, but there have been some concerns the stadium may not be full.

That's because many expected that India - a team with huge fan support - would play in this semi-final, but they instead ended up playing their semi-final against New Zealand at Old Trafford.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were still tickets available on the ICC website, with the International Cricket Council telling fans with unwanted tickets to resell them on their official site.

Who will they play next?

Whichever team makes it through to the final will face New Zealand, who beat India by 18 runs at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

It was a surprising and unexpected win by the Kiwis - loads of people thought India would win the whole tournament.

New Zealand player Trent Boult has said he would rather face Australia than England in the World Cup final on Sunday.

He said: "I think Australia pumped us in 2015 in the final so it would be nice to do that (match) again. But two quality sides are going to play, we'll be watching with interest and we're just more excited about being on the stage of Lord's and a Cricket World Cup final.

"It doesn't get bigger than that in my opinion. Whoever it is we're definitely looking forward to it."

What will the winners receive?

As well as the glory of taking the title, the winning team will get their hands on the famous World Cup trophy.

Australia was the first team to lift the current World Cup trophy back in 1999.

Designed by Paul Marsden of Garrard & Co. in London, it's one of the biggest sporting trophies around, weighing 11 kilograms and standing 65cm tall. Compare that to the FIFA World Cup, which weighs six kilograms and is 37cms tall!

But while the real trophy is taken back to the ICC headquarters in the UAE, the team takes home a replica.