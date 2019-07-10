play
Andy and Serena are out of Wimbledon mixed doubles

Last updated at 15:44
Andy Murray and Serena Williams have crashed out of the Wimbledon mixed doubles at the the quarter-final stage.

They lost 3-6 6-4 2-6 to top seeds Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar.

Their partnership had been one of the stories of the tournament after Murray, a two-time Wimbledon men's singles champion, said he would compete at the championships less than a month after returning following hip surgery.

Williams, who is a seven-time Wimbledon women's singles champion, had earlier told journalists: "If you guys really want it... all right, done."

Williams will continue in the singles competition against Barbora Strýcová in the semi-final.

Strýcová beat Britain's final hope in the singles, Jo Konta, in straight sets on Tuesday.

