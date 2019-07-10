Newsround in South Korea: What's life like there?

Jun is a YouTuber in South Korea - watch the video below to find out about how and why he escaped from North Korea to live in the South

Newsround has been to South Korea to find out more about what life is like there.

It shares a border with North Korea, which is one of the most secretive countries in the world.

A lot of people have fled from North Korea to live in the neighbouring South Korea, where they can have more freedom in their daily lives - for example, to enjoy greater access to technology and the internet, as South Korea is one of the most connected countries in the whole world.

As a result of this, though, a lot of people in South Korea have an unhealthy relationship with the internet and many are addicted to it. To deal with this problem, there are internet addiction camps to help people to get offline.

The country is also well known for its multi-billion-pound beauty industry, with numerous spas and beauty parlours - even for children, which is something that has divided opinion.

Newsround has been to find out more about these sides of life in South Korea. Watch the films below to find out more.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Jun escaped from North Korea and became a YouTuber in South Korea

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Meet Diana and Na-yeon, who escaped from North Korea to live in the South

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Learn more about the K-beauty industry and why children are getting involved too