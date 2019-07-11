Pokemon: Sword and Shield - new gym leaders, gigantamaxing and release date - everything we know

Pokemon/Nintendo/Game Freak New Pokemon starters Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble will accompany trainers on their journey

The next Pokémon adventure is on its way! Sword and Shield is out later this year, with brand new Pokémon, gym leaders and ways to battle.

Set in the Galar region, which is inspired by the UK, the eighth generation of Pokémon has some pretty interesting new features.

So far Nintendo have revealed new starter Pokémon, legendaries, new characters and different ways to battle.

The game will be released on the Switch console on November 15, 2019.

But what are the differences between the two games and just what is dynamaxing?

Gotta catch 'em all!

Pokemon/Nintendo/Game Freak New pokemon Yamper, Alcremie and Duraludon can be found in the game

A new region means a whole new generation of Pokémon!

Most recently, Yamper, an electric corgi dog inspired Pokémon, Alcremie a fairy cake Pokémon and Duraludon, a steel dragon type have been announced.

Starter Pokémon Grookey (grass type), Sobble (water type) and Scorbunny (fire type) were the first to be announced in a teaser trailer earlier this year.

As well as Gossifleur the flower Pokémon, Wooloo the sheep Pokémon and Dreadnaw the snapping turtle Pokémon.

Pokemon/Nintendo/Game Freak

The official Sword and Shield legendary Pokémon were also revealed earlier this year.

Named Zacian and Zamazenta they are the official mascots for the games.

Pokemon/Nintendo/Game Freak Zacian and Zamazenta were revealed earlier this year, but how will they help the trainer?

It is not yet known how they will help the trainer on their adventure.

New gym leaders

Pokemon/Nintendo/Game Freak New gym leaders: (Left to Right) Nessa, Milo, Allister and Bea

Gym leaders are a staple part of the Pokémon series, offering up a tough trial which the trainer has to complete in order to become the ultimate champion.

Each leader is an expert in a specific type such as fire, grass and electric.

So far four leaders have been revealed: Nessa the water expert, Milo the grass-type expert, Allister the ghost expert and Bea the fighting expert.

Usually there are eight leaders in total, so players will have to wait to find out who else will join the game.

Sword or Shield - what's the difference?

Pokemon/Nintendo/Game Freak Ghost expert Allister is availble in Shield, and fight expert Bea is in Sword

In a first for the series, Pokémon Sword and Shield will have version-exclusive gym leaders.

This means some gyms, from the same city, will be different in Sword and Shield.

For example, in the latest trailer it was revealed that in Shield the gym leader is Allister the ghost type expert, but in Sword, the same gym is run by Bea the fight type expert.

It is unclear if there will be more gyms like this in the rest of the game.

Pokemon/Nintendo/Game Freak Tyranitor is back in Shield.

As with previous Pokémon games there are exclusive Pokémon with each version, and makers have hinted this will be the same with Sword and Shield.

So far only previous generation exclusives have been confirmed, such as Tyranitor who'll be in Shield and Hydreigon in Sword.

The game has something called a 'National Dex' which means that you can't transfer all of the Pokémon from previous games into Sword and Shield.

Some people are a bit unhappy about this, but makers said that this wasn't an easy decision to make, and that just because a Pokémon wasn't in this game, it doesn't it won't appear in the future.

The producer for Sword and Shield Junichi Masuda said: "We are pouring our hearts into these games, and we hope you will look forward to joining us on this new journey."

Take it to the MAX! - Gigantamaxing, Dynamaxing and Max Raids

Pokemon/Nintendo/Game Freak Dynamaxing supersizes and superpowers your Pokémon

One of the exciting new battle features in Sword and Shield is Dynamaxing.

Dynamaxing supersizes and powers-up Pokémon for three turns, and can only be used once per battle.

It's similar to previous games where trainers can mega-evolve and use z-moves for super-powered attacks.

Pokemon/Nintendo/Game Freak Alcremie's gigantamax form looks pretty tasty!

Makers also recently announced 'Gigantamaxing'.

Gigantamaxing is similar to Dynamaxing, but only specific species of Pokémon can gigantaxmax.

It changes not only the Pokémon's size but also its appearance, and means they can use a special G-Max Move.

Pokemon/Nintendo Team up wiht other players to take down tricky foes

Finally, trainers can team up with other players online in Max raids.

They'll work in a similar way to Pokémon Go raids, allowing trainers to team-up with up to three other players to help take down tough foes.