The girls who escaped North Korea

North Korea is one of the most secretive countries in the world.

Everyday life is tightly controlled by the government - there is limited access to the internet and technology and people living there are expected to fully support their country's leader even if they don't want to.

The strict rules also mean people aren't allowed to leave.

But because life can be very difficult, some people want to escape.

It's a long and dangerous journey to get out, but Diana and Na-yeon managed it.

