The YouTuber who'd never heard of YouTube

Jun grew up in North Korea - one of the most secretive countries in the world.

Life there is very different to here in the UK and South Korea.

There are strict rules which control everyday life, meaning there's limited access to the internet and technology. Also people can't just leave the country.

Jun managed to escape though when he was 17 years old and that was when he first used a computer,

He's now a YouTuber and makes videos about what life is like in North Korea.

