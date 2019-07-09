Teachers want to scrap Sats according to NEU survey

Getty Images

Ninety-seven percent of primary school teachers in England think that Sats exams should be scrapped.

That's according to the results of a poll on the subject, where 54,000 teachers took part.

Sats are a series of exams in English, Science and Maths that are used to measure how children in Year 2 and 6 are doing in English primary schools.

The National Education Union (NEU), who organised the poll, said that the stress of sats have been damaging to children and don't cover enough of the school curriculum.

What are Sats for?

Sats are used by the government as a way of testing schools on their teaching standards.

They're also used to show secondary schools a child's academic level.

Children in English schools will do Sats twice during primary school - in Year 2 and Year 6.

The tests include reading, maths and spelling, punctuation and grammar.

The NEU want the government to introduce an alternative way of testing kids which isn't too stressful and includes more of the school curriculum.

The government minister in charge of schools, Nick Gibb, said scrapping Sats would be a backward step: "The NEU's ballot does not even represent half their members, let alone the whole teaching profession.

"These tests have been part of school life since the 90s and have been pivotal in raising standards in our primary schools."

