Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes - are the rumours true?

Getty Images Best friends or more - what's the deal with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello?

It's a classic will they, won't they. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been friends for a long time, for five years in fact.

And now rumours are swirling that the two are more than just friends - they are in fact in a relationship!

Pictures showing the two holding hands and hugging have suggested that they are now together.

But neither Camila or Shawn have confirmed the relationship - so what does this mean?

Getty Images Camila and Shawn with Camila's mother, Sinuhe, in 2018

The singers first met in 2014 when they were on tour together with another singer.

In 2015, they collaborated on their first song together - I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Since this point, the two have become closer friends.

Camila was in a relationship for 18 months with a man called Matthew Hussey, but in interviews Camila and Shawn often had lovely things to say about each other in interviews.

Shawn has called Camila 'girlfriend material' in the past.

Getty Images

They have supported one another's careers and when they collaborated again on Señorita again this year, the rumours started running again.

Just before the single was released, Camila broke up with Matthew, fuelling the rumours even more.

After posting a cryptic image to Instagram, fans are now desperate to find the truth.

But now paparazzi pictures showing the pair holding hands and hugging seem to confirm the rumours, even if neither Camila or Shawn have said anything themselves!

What do you think? Do you care if Shawn and Camila together or not? Do you think they would make a good couple? Let us know in the comments.