Wimbledon: Cori Gauff knocked out by Simona Halep in 4th round

Last updated at 15:02
Cori-gauff-returns-serve.Getty Images
Cori Gauff of the United States prepares to return a serve in her Ladies' Singles fourth round match against Simona Halep of Romania

The 15-year-old American schoolgirl Cori Gauff has been knocked out of Wimbledon.

After an amazing run in the tournament, she was beaten 6-3 6-3 by former world number one Simona Halep in the fourth round.

Coco, as she is known, has had tennis fans all over the world on the edge of their seats with her stunning performances on court.

In her Wimbledon debut, she stunned five-time former champion Venus Williams, as the youngest player ever (at 15 years and 122 days) to qualify for the main draw.

In the following two rounds, she saw off competition from Slovenia's Polona Hercog and Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova.

Simona Halep will now face Zhang Shuai in the quarter-finals.

After the game, Halep said: "I am really happy I can play in the quarter-finals again, it's one of my favourite tournaments. I enjoyed the crowd, the energy. I felt it really well and I felt the public enjoyed the match."

Romania's-Simona-Halep.AFP/Getty Images
Romania's Simona Halep has beaten US star Cori Gauff

1:45
Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Comment number 1. Posted by U17666985

    16:18
    She still did amazingly! She's only 15!
    Piggy

