Ariana Grande: 'If you too are hurting, you can push through and are not alone'

Getty Images

Ariana Grande has written a letter to her fans during her tour, promising "not to give up on what I've started".

The singer is currently on her Sweetener world tour and there have been comments and videos posted online suggesting she cried during performances.

She's thanked fans for accepting her "humanness" adding "I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when I'm still processing a lot ... so sometimes I cry a lot!"

The post has since been removed from her social media, but in it she said "If you too are hurting, you can push through and are not alone."

"I'm grateful for the sea of love I have around me everyday and for the people who come to these shows and give all of us every ounce of energy they've got. Part of Ariana Grande's letter to fans

Ariana has had a difficult few years.

When she returns to Manchester for Pride in August it'll be over two years since an attack at one of her concerts there.

Her Sweetener tour started in New York back in March and she's set to come to the UK and Ireland as part of it later this year.