Konta and Gauff in action at Wimbledon's 'Manic Monday'

Getty Images Johanna Konta reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon in 2017

15 year old Cori Gauff is back in action and Britain's Johanna Konta is up against Petra Kvitova on 'Manic Monday' at Wimbledon.

'Manic Monday' is the second Monday during Wimbledon and the busiest day in the event's calendar.

This year is no different with lots of games in round 4 of the men's and ladies' singles competitions.

Getty Images Cori Gauff made history as the youngest person to qualify for the main Wimbledon draw

15-year-old old America Cori Gauff who stunned five-time former champion Venus Williams in her Wimbledon debut takes on another tough challenge in Simona Halep.

Rafael Nadal opens play on centre court when he takes on Portugal's Joao Sousa at 1pm, veteran Serena Williams is the first on court one when she takes on Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro.

Getty Images Kvitova (left) and Konta (right) have met twice before on grass winning one each

Britain's Johanna Konta, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2017 is next on centre court when she faces two-time champion Petra Kvitova from the Czech Republic.

They have met twice before on grass with Kvitova winning in straight sets in Birmingham last year.

Some other ties include men's world number 2 Roger Federer against Italy's Matteo Berrettini, Novak Djokovic against Ugo Humbert and 2019 French Open winner Ashleigh Barty is in action against Alison Riske from the USA.

In total, there are 69 games taking place on 18 courts today at Wimbledon.