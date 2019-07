The UK has a brand new Top Trumps champ!

Say hello to Chloe - she beat thousands of other children to land the UK Top Trumps Champion title and trophy.

The 10-year-old is just the second girl to win the title - and Chloe says she says she got into the game by playing it with her family.

Her favourite thing about it is learning loads of news facts, though she says you need a good memory to do well!