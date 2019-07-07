Top Trumps: Meet Chloe Gornall, the 10-year-old UK champion

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Chloe's Top Trump tips

The UK has a brand new Top Trumps champ!

Say hello to Chloe - she beat thousands of other children to land the UK Top Trumps Champion title and trophy.

The 10-year-old is just the second girl to win the title - and Chloe says she says she got into the game by playing it with her family.

Her favourite thing about it is learning loads of news facts, though she says you need a good memory to do well!

How do you play Top Trumps?

If you don't know already, then watch these kids explain the game.

Katie Lee, the boss of the company that make Top Trumps said "A huge congratulations to Chloe - it's certainly one for the girls... This time round Chloe was just in a class of her own; we are so proud to have her as our Top Trumps ambassador."

As well as a trophy, Chloe won a trip for herself and her family at Sherwood Forest, Nottingham.