Cameron Boyce: Disney Descendents star passes away

Actor Cameron Boyce, known for his roles in the Disney Descendents films has passed away.

According to his family, the 20-year-old actor had a serious medical condition that he was getting treatment for.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," the Boyce family told ABC News in America.

"He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him."

Disney Cameron played the part of Carlos in the Descendents

Cameron grew up in Los Angeles, USA with his mum, dad, and younger sister, and had recently moved into an apartment with friends.

He made his acting debut when he was aged nine and starred as Cruella de Vil's Carlos son in Disney's hit movies Descendants and Descendants 2.

The child star also was famous for playing Luke Ross in Disney Channel show, Jessie.

In recent years, Cameron had done a lot of charity work, raising thousands of pounds to build wells for clean drinking water in Kingdom of Eswatini, previously known as Swaziland, in southern Africa.

In 2018, was awarded the Pioneering Spirit Award at the Thirst Gala for his work with The Thirst Project, a non-profit organisation dedicated to ending the global water shortages.

"He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person... We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed." Disney Channel

The Disney Channel said "From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fuelled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples' lives through his humanitarian work. "