Strictly Coming Dancing: Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson have had their first child!

Getty Images Gemma and Gorka met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017

Professional dancer Gorka Marquez and actress Gemma Atkinson have had their first child!

Their new baby daughter's name is yet to be revealed.

However, we do know that she was born on 4 July at the Royal Bolton Hospital.

The couple, who first met on the show Strictly Come Dancing two years ago, shared the good news on social media yesterday.

Gorka posted a picture of himself and Gemma alongside a heartfelt caption:

Gorka Marquez/Instagram The happy couple shared the news of their daughter's birth on Instagram

"Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gem couldn't be happier. She's incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times."

Gemma also shared some touching words on Instagram next to the definition of 'family'.

"And just like that, we're a three! Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gorks couldn't be happier.

Getty Images Gemma shared this image alongside the good news of her daughter's arrival

"Thank you SO much to the nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of myself and my baby. You're all so wonderful and I'm so grateful to have had you all with me and to have been under your care these past 4 days."

A massive congratulations to the happy couple!