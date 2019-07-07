Women's World Cup: The Lionesses have lost to Sweden!

England have finished fourth in this year's Women's World Cup following their defeat by Sweden.
The Lionesses lost 2 - 1 to their opponents in Saturday's third-place play-off, a result which is bound to be disappointing for the squad.
Swedish players Kosovare Asllani and Sofia Jakobsson both scored in the first half putting the English side at a disadvantage, but hopes of winning were still alive after Fran Kirby's goal.
However, England were unable to make up ground after Ellen White's goal was disallowed by VAR.
Despite finishing behind Sweden, England have still managed to place above 20 other teams in this year's World Cup, their second-best result ever.
There's also been a lot of support for the Lionesses from around the world.
Former England player David Beckham posted on his Instagram: "Tonight was a tough night for our Lionesses, but a message to our girls is that we are proud of you all... What you as a team have achieved is more than a game, a result, it's all about pride and passion and this game more than any proved that we are a team that will continue to grow and go on to achieve even more in the future..."
He ended his post saying: "You Made Us Proud".
