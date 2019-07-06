play
Watch Newsround

USA v Netherlands: Fans tell us who they think will win the Women's World Cup

Who do you think will win the Women's World Cup final?

The USA will play the Netherlands in the final on Sunday 7 July.

Both teams are full of top players: the USA are reigning champions but the Dutch played in the first ever official Fifa international women's football match in 1971.

USA knocked out England and France, Netherlands saw off Italy and Sweden.

So listen to the fans of the two countries explain why they think their team will lift the trophy.

