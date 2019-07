To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Wimbledon 2019: watch the spinklers go off and soak the players

Now, it's been pretty hot at Wimbledon this week.

Some of you might love a shower to help you cool off!

But these guys definitely weren't expecting this!

During the mixed doubles these two players got soaked when the sprinklers accidentally went off.

Artem Sitak tried to style it out at first, but Laura Siegemund looked pretty shocked!